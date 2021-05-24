Police say 'shame on you' with garlands to lockdown violators in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police on Sunday seized several vehicles and ‘honoured’ bike riders by garlanding them.

The police stopped the vehicles at Navayuga toll gate and most of them were found to be out without a reason.

A senior police officer said more than 30 vehicles, including bikes and auto rickshaws, were seized and the staff began checking vehicles around 10.30 am.

“We did allow some of the people who were going out of the city for medical emergencies,” he added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manjunath BS, inspector of Madanayakanahalli police station said,

“Our staff had bought 25 garlands to honour those violating lockdown norms. It was a special way to warn them before seizing their vehicles,” he added.