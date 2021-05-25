Centre was focusing on polls, not Covid: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda alleged that initially, the Union government was focused more on elections in five states this year, and not on Covid cases. “They were focusing more on winning elections and not prevention of Covid,” he said. Gowda, who visited the JDS office in Monday after many days, told reporters, “Covid cases are out of control. Black and white fungus cases are also being reported. I have not seen such diseases in my life,” he said.

Gowda is 88 years old. He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving suggestions, a few of which were implemented. “Many people say Modi managed the first wave well. In Karnataka, I am not saying that all is not well. However, the Union government was more focused on state elections. There is an allegation that the Central government is according stepmotherly treatment to the state in distributing oxygen and other facilities. This should be taken care of.” He demanded stringent action against those who are hoarding and black marketing Remdesivir.