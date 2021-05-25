Crossroads and choices

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The people who seachievements we admire didn’t get to where they are in a day or two. Many of them found themselves at crossroads: they had to choose to either give up or take a leap of faith and pursue their passion. Such stories are the focus of Turning Point, a series of webinars hosted by Kuchipudi dancer Vyjayanthi Kashi. The show goes live on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Shambhavi School of Dance, every day at 8pm, and can be accessed there later.

Launched on May 11, the show has had guests like Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Kanak Rele, founder of Nalanda Dance Research Centre; Soorya Krishnamoorthy, founder of Soorya Stage and Film Society and Hindustani singer Bombay Jayashri. An ardent lover of the stage, Kashi says it was the potential of digital platforms and the urge to take stories to people that prompted her to start the show.

“Last year we had so many online shows and performances that during this second wave it felt like a saturated idea. But today, when there is so much negativity and panic around, I thought why not use this time to do what I had never done before,” says Kashi. Besides, she adds, people now have the time to just sit back and listen. Usually the interviewee, Kashi now finds herself asking the questions.

She wanted guests to be from different walks of life, with takeaways not just for the audience, but for her too. She gives an example of Krishnamoorthy, who, as a scientist and engineer at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 1972, got a chance to work with scientists like Bharat Ratna awardee APJ Abdul Kalam. But ultimately, he felt the field of art was his true calling. “When he was a part of the Kerala Kala Samiti, he had tried to get a stipend of `3,000 for some of the artists, which was not from government funds but from different sources that he could tap into.

It’s a story for people to understand that if they really want to do something, there is always a way,” says Kashi. Kashi herself is often asked about the turning point in her own life. Turns out, it was a suggestion from her husband that altered her journey. “My husband belongs to the film community, which is a busy profession. Early in my marriage, I was naive and didn’t understand the demands of his work. Since I was a trained dancer, he suggested I take my art seriously, which I did. And I am thankful to him for this advice,” says Kashi.