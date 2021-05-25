Election effect: Health experts seek death audit of officers, teachers

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: With elections wrapped up, community health experts and politicians are now demanding a death audit, especially as deaths of hundreds of poll officers and teachers have been reported from districts where elections were held recently. Ballari, Channapatna, Vijayapura, Bidar, Madikeri and Ramanagara, besides Maski, Basavakalyan, Belur, Theerthahalli and Gudibande, where urban body elections were held, have seen a spate of deaths. This is also the case in the recent polls to Belagavi Parliamentary seat and urban local body elections in 10 constituencies.

While some leaders claim that 130-145 of those who died in Maski and Basavakalyan are teachers, political leaders and experts are asking the government to hold a death audit and get details. Community health expert Dr Edmond Fernandez, consultant with the UN agency Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific, said, “Ascertaining the cause of death for epidemics and pandemics become very crucial in building a responsive health system and paves the way for an informed plan for sustainable resilience among systems and communities. A white paper on death audits from every geography will help us understand how to respond for the next crisis.’’

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said hundreds must have died, because the number of cases before elections were declared was negligible, but after elections, the numbers spiked sharply in those areas. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy tweeted on Monday, urging the government to consider the 145 teachers who had died as “corona warriors” and give their families Rs 50 lakh in compensation. He told TNIE that the figure of 145 had been put forth by the government, but if a death audit reveals more deaths, the authorities will have to consider them too for compensation.

Karnataka Election Commission CEO Sanjiv Kumar said, “We are putting together details about the number of deaths from Maski, Basavakalyan and Belagavi, and will have the details soon. We are prepared for a death audit if there is a need.’’ exaggerated.’’ “We have followed all Covid protocols, we did not allow processions and meetings during the elections,” State Election Commissioner Dr Basavaraj said.