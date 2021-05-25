STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Election effect: Health experts seek death audit of officers, teachers

This is also the case in the recent polls to Belagavi Parliamentary seat and urban local body elections in 10 constituencies.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With elections wrapped up, community health experts and politicians are now demanding a death audit, especially as deaths of hundreds of poll officers and teachers have been reported from districts where elections were held recently. Ballari, Channapatna, Vijayapura, Bidar, Madikeri and Ramanagara, besides Maski, Basavakalyan, Belur, Theerthahalli and Gudibande, where urban body elections were held, have seen a spate of deaths. This is also the case in the recent polls to Belagavi Parliamentary seat and urban local body elections in 10 constituencies.

While some leaders claim that 130-145 of those who died in Maski and Basavakalyan are teachers, political leaders and experts are asking the government to hold a death audit and get details. Community health expert Dr Edmond Fernandez, consultant with the UN agency Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific, said, “Ascertaining the cause of death for epidemics and pandemics become very crucial in building a responsive health system and paves the way for an informed plan for sustainable resilience among systems and communities. A white paper on death audits from every geography will help us understand how to respond for the next crisis.’’

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said hundreds must have died, because the number of cases before elections were declared was negligible, but after elections, the numbers spiked sharply in those areas. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy tweeted on Monday, urging the government to consider the 145 teachers who had died as “corona warriors” and give their families Rs 50 lakh in compensation. He told TNIE that the figure of 145 had been put forth by the government, but if a death audit reveals more deaths, the authorities will have to consider them too for compensation.

Karnataka Election Commission CEO Sanjiv Kumar said, “We are putting together details about the number of deaths from Maski, Basavakalyan and Belagavi, and will have the details soon. We are prepared for a death audit if there is a need.’’ exaggerated.’’ “We have followed all Covid protocols, we did not allow processions and meetings during the elections,” State Election Commissioner Dr Basavaraj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health experts COVID 19 covid deaths
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp