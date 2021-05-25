STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Halo drops around sun mesmerises Bengaluru

Experts and citizens were amazed at the variety of photographs coming in from different locations.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna looks majestic against the sun’s halo on Monday | Shriram BN

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Hey! Have you noticed the halo around the sun?!” This was the most common message Bengalureans shared with each other around noon, a welcome distraction for Monday morning lockdown blues. While some saw a dark circle around the sun, others saw a rainbow encircling the star, and mobiles flashed copiously, capturing the phenomenon for eternity. In some places, a clear sky made the halo a delight to shoot, while in others, wispy clouds added a new dimension.

Experts and citizens were amazed at the variety of photographs coming in from different locations. Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium director Pramod Galgali told TNIE that the 22 Degree Halo, or simply the Sun’s Halo, is not a rare sight, and that they were just observing it. Explaining its formation, he said, “Putting it simply, when thin clouds form around a bright object like the Sun or Moon, a halo-like structure is seen. It is dimmer around the Moon.”

On why it is called a 22 Degree Halo, he said it is because the halo is formed at a 22 degree angle from the horizon (where the horizon is a zerodegree angle and zenith a 90-degree angle). He said there are water crystals in the atmosphere, which are nothing but thin clouds, so when light passes through them, it is reflected in different colours, creating the halo effect. Officials at the planetarium said the formation of such halos is usual during the monsoon or pre-monsoon period, when the sun is bright, sky is clear and there are ice crystals in the atmosphere. “Visibility is different in different locations,” the officials explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Halo
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp