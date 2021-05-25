Meet demands before reopening: Private schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools want the Karnataka government to meet their demands in order to comply with the scheduled reopening of institutions on June 15. The KPMTCC (Karnataka Private School Managements, Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee) held a meeting with stakeholders and came up with the decision. Shashi Kumar, convener of KPMTCC, said it does not make sense for schools to open with thin admissions. State board schools have received barely two per cent admissions, and said if the lockdown is to be lifted on June 7 and schools are to open by June 15, parents will not have time to pay fees. The association batted for a government order to make admissions compulsory for the next academic year.

The government’s ‘mass pass’ decision to allow students of Class 1 to 9 to graduate to the next grade without examinations was counterproductive, the association stated. “Parents who paid fees last year are now hesitant, as others were allowed to get promoted without attending classes or paying fees,” added Kumar. Kumar also said that teachers have still not been given a portal to register for vaccination. The association demanded that teaching and nonteaching staff be vaccinated and be given a financial package of minimum Rs 10,000.

‘Data breach in department portal’

The association members claimed that data has been leaked about the profile of schools from the government’s Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) plus a platform on which they update information about the school.

“Even as the CPI has given clear instructions that we can update our data on the portal post the lockdown, local BEOs have been pressuring schools to upload information,” said Shashi Kumar. “This is like a breach of personal data of my house,” he said, adding that it’s a legal offence under the IT Act. He termed as “deliberate” the act of CRPs and BEOs giving away passwords.