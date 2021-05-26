STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Onus on citizens to prevent third Covid wave: BBMP chief

The safety of people in the pandemic depends on their attitude, actions and behaviour, he emphasised.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The end of the second wave, the coming of the third wave and how fast it hits will all depend on people’s action and behaviour, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he said that cases have come under control at the moment because of the lockdown and this was even noted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday. While the State Government is discussing and working on constituting a task force for handling the third wave, the manner in which it will hit depends on the actions of people, he stressed.

If people start gathering in crowded places, visiting eateries and food joints, attend get-togethers and not follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour, then the third wave will hit sooner, just like the second wave did, he warned. Citing the example of other countries like Taiwan, Korea and Singapore, he said there have been lockdowns which helped in reducing the number of cases. The safety of people in the pandemic depends on their attitude, actions and behaviour, he emphasised. Gupta was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Dasappa Hospital in Town Hall to take stock of the Covid-19 situation.

As the positivity rate is not coming down in the second wave, because of targeted testing, experts working closely with the government, at the high level meeting on Tuesday, suggested that the lockdown should not be relaxed till all measures are in place to handle the third wave as there could be a sudden explosion of cases once the lockdown is lifted.

“The government must ensure that there is sufficient stock of vaccines, medicines and oxygen in hospitals and other places for treatment. It must also ensure that there are sufficient oxygen beds, ICU beds and machines to handle the rise in case load in hospitals and in Covid Care Centres,” the experts suggested.Another official pointed out, “The government and people are yet to learn from the first and second waves that the rise and control of cases are in the hands of citizens.”

‘No flooding should happen in 209 spots’

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the identified 209 flood prone areas do not experience any flooding.  At the virtual meeting with all officials, he said officer should be deployed in the vulnerable locations to ensure that there are no mishaps in all these regions.  The storm water drains need to be cleaned up to ensure there is no garbage which is dumped in the drains. He added that during the monsoon days, all the emergency teams and centres should be working. Ward-level centres should be set up to direct cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP third Covid wave COVID 19 Bengaluru
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp