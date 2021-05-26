Writ plea result to impact BDA Amendment Act: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that any action taken on the BDA (Amendment) Act is subject to the result of writ petitions questioning the amendment, and the state government should inform the same to the concerned, while giving effect to the amendment. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after hearing two separate PILs filed by Vijayan Menon and four others, and advocate Dr KB Vijayakumar.

The petitioners have stated that the BDA (Amendment) Act was brought to legalise the illegal occupation and construction on land owned by BDA. It is like the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, and is prima facie in violation of Articles 14, 21 and 243ZE of the Constitution, they alleged. The petitioners contended that implementation of the BDA (Amendment) Act will render infructuous and unnecessary, the Akrama-Sakrama scheme which is pending before the Supreme Court.