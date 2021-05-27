STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro-Airport Line hits private land hurdle

Thanks to the handsome compensation paid, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has managed to acquire most of the land it needs for the upcoming Airport line.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:09 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to the handsome compensation paid, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has managed to acquire most of the land it needs for the upcoming Airport line. But one parcel of government land, running into 20,235 square metres (five acres) is stuck, as a woman claims it to be her family property. BMRCL requires this land for the Shettygere depot, which will come up near the trumpet flyover of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The 38.44-km Phase 2B line from KR Puram to KIA will have 17 stations which was approved by the Centre last month. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has fixed September 2025 as the deadline.

A senior BMRCL official told TNIE, “We have already acquired 18 acres of land for the depot. But the woman, Madhumati Shantaram, claims that five acres of the government property was given to her family and she must be compensated for it. But there are no records in the tahsildar office to substantiate her claim, and BMRCL wants to consider it as government land.” She claims that the land was given to her husband by the government in 1970, If it is proved to be her property, BMRCL has to pay Rs 90 crore, as it pays Rs 18 crore per acre as per the higher compensation mandated by the Karnataka Land Acquisition Act 2013. The matter is now pending with the Special Deputy Commissioner.

The official said that the line requires 3,13,357 sqm of land, of which 2,91,470 sqm has been acquired and handed over to the engineering department for works. “A total of 21,887 sqm is yet to be acquired. Along with this piece of land in dispute, the rest amounts to over two acres from a few individuals who are ready to give their land but are not able to collect their compensation due to the lockdown,” the official said. The estimated daily ridership on the Airport line will be 4.33 lakh in 2025.

