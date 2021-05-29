Ambulance driver dumps body of Covid patient, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver abandoned the body of a man, who died of Covid, on a footpath near Hebbal after demanding more money to shift it to the crematorium.Based on a complaint, Amruthalli police on Friday arrested 26-year-old Sharath V of Tumakuru, an employee with a private ambulance service.

A senior police officer said that the 52-year-old man, who hails from North India, died at Jayadeva Hospital on Monday night. Sarath had agreed to shift the body to the crematorium for Rs 3,000, but on the way, he demanded Rs 18,000 more from the man’s wife. When the woman refused to pay and alerted her brothers, Sarath dumped the body on the footpath and fled. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had also fleeced four other families while shifting bodies for cremation.