STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru hospitals to start ‘antibody cocktail’ therapy

Sakra World Hospital is also in the process of procuring the drugs and they expect its arrival in a few days.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

covid antibody

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently approving the use of monoclonal antibody therapy (antibody cocktail) for Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation and have mild to moderate symptoms, hospitals in Bengaluru are gearing up for its launch here. The therapy has so far been administered to one patient in Delhi.

Manipal Hospitals will start the therapy, which is a combination of two drugs --- Casirivimab and Imdevimab (powder reconstituted into solution) — 10 ml of each drug will be premixed and will be available in vial form. Also, the procedure does not require the patient to get admitted.

“The therapy, which is proven to be more effective than HCQ, Favipiravir and Ivermectin, produces resistance against SARS-COV-2 by acting against the spike protein and not allowing the virus to enter the lungs. It also prevents mutated virus from latching on to the body. We are developing a protocol so that it is not misused,” said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HoD and Consultant, Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals.

Sakra World Hospital is also in the process of procuring the drugs and they expect its arrival in a few days.“The therapy was granted emergency use authorisation in India a couple of days ago. Named REGN-COV2, the drug is projected to reduce hospitalisation by 70%. Case selection is important and judicious use should be assured,” said Dr Sachin Kumar, senior consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine, Sakra World Hospital

“The drug can be used in very specific cases, especially in people at a high risk of progression to severe disease. This could be a potential game changer...but is expensive. Other combinations exist, but at present, are unavailable in India,” said Dr Prakash Doraiswamy, senior consultant, Critical Care and Anaesthesiology, Aster CMI Hospital.

“As long as we find the right patients, there is no reason why we cannot use it. However, each dose costs Rs 1.2 lakh. There is no data to support that it can be used in patients who are critical and on ventilators. There have been side effects such as nausea and a severe allergic reaction called Anaphylaxis during treatment,” Dr Doraiswamy added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID 19 second covid wave antibody therapy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp