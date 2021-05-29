Covaxin second dose priority: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As citizens scamper for Covid shots, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday said that priority will be given to those waiting for their second dose of Covaxin at all primary health care centres.

He said that those eligible, but are not able to get their shots can approach BBMP with their details and arrangements will be made to ensure that they get the vaccine on priority. Since January 15, when the vaccination started, over 25 lakh citizens have been vaccinated. All those above 45 years of age can walk into any PHC for the vaccine, he added.

Gupta said that so far, focus was on testing targeted population, but in the coming days, it will be expanded to all parts of the city.When pointed out that many people have complained about their information being leaked from the Covid portal, Gupta said that an OTP method of getting test report details is being worked upon. All services on the portal have been stopped to check any software anomalies and plug the loopholes, he said.