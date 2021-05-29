STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Death is a costly affair in this pandemic

Even as the government is publicising that cremation of the deceased has been made easy and free, the ground reality is different.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the government is publicising that cremation of the deceased has been made easy and free, the ground reality is different. Government staffers and BBMP volunteers are offering packages – a new form of bribe – to cremate, which ranges from Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000.

Packages are different, depending on the type of cremation, location of the death (home or hospital) and time taken to cremate. If the death is at a hospital, volunteers call and quote Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 for an ambulance and waiting charges at the cremation site. After that one has to pay Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 for the cremation and receipt.

Then another Rs 400-Rs 1,000 to collect the ashes and Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 to the jurisdictional tahsildar (if the cremation is outside BBMP limits). Another Rs 4,000-Rs 5,500 needs to be slipped in for the application for the death certificate before it is downloaded from the e-janma portal.After all this, one has to wait for up to three weeks to get the death certificate in hand.

If the death is at home, charges vary. The situation worsens if the death has happened at a private hospital as the body will not be released and Form-4 not issued till the hospital bills are cleared and the clerk is given his ‘payment’ for the form, which ranges from Rs 2,000-Rs 10,000.This is the ordeal most bereaved citizens are forced to go through, and many do not seek help like Vinay B did from nodal officer in-charge of crematoria, Capt Manivannan.

Vinay said, “Soon after my mother’s death, I got a call from BBMP volunteers who offered me a Rs 20,000 package for an ambulance and waiting period at the cremation site. Then at Tavarekere crematorium, they demanded Rs 5,500 as donation and later Rs 400 to collect the ashes. At BBMP RR Nagar office, Naveen, the sub- registrar, made me run from taluk office and cremation site to BBMP office for a certificate (around 160 km).He also demanded a bribe. I approached health officer Dr Komala for help, but there was no response. I paid for cremation and ashes, but refused to pay the bribe and requested Capt Manivannan for help on May 27,” he said.

Manivannan wrote to RR Nagar BBMP Joint Commissioner Nagaraj, seeking immediate action.Nagaraj said a show-cause notice has been served on Naveen. An inquiry found that there was miscommunication between the tahsildar, BBMP office and the citizen, but charges of bribery are being investigated.Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said that no one should pay anything. “There are boards and helpline numbers to register a complaint. The matter is shameful and stern action will be taken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 BBMP bengaluru covid deaths second covid wave
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp