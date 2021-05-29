Death is a costly affair in this pandemic

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the government is publicising that cremation of the deceased has been made easy and free, the ground reality is different. Government staffers and BBMP volunteers are offering packages – a new form of bribe – to cremate, which ranges from Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000.

Packages are different, depending on the type of cremation, location of the death (home or hospital) and time taken to cremate. If the death is at a hospital, volunteers call and quote Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 for an ambulance and waiting charges at the cremation site. After that one has to pay Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 for the cremation and receipt.

Then another Rs 400-Rs 1,000 to collect the ashes and Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 to the jurisdictional tahsildar (if the cremation is outside BBMP limits). Another Rs 4,000-Rs 5,500 needs to be slipped in for the application for the death certificate before it is downloaded from the e-janma portal.After all this, one has to wait for up to three weeks to get the death certificate in hand.

If the death is at home, charges vary. The situation worsens if the death has happened at a private hospital as the body will not be released and Form-4 not issued till the hospital bills are cleared and the clerk is given his ‘payment’ for the form, which ranges from Rs 2,000-Rs 10,000.This is the ordeal most bereaved citizens are forced to go through, and many do not seek help like Vinay B did from nodal officer in-charge of crematoria, Capt Manivannan.

Vinay said, “Soon after my mother’s death, I got a call from BBMP volunteers who offered me a Rs 20,000 package for an ambulance and waiting period at the cremation site. Then at Tavarekere crematorium, they demanded Rs 5,500 as donation and later Rs 400 to collect the ashes. At BBMP RR Nagar office, Naveen, the sub- registrar, made me run from taluk office and cremation site to BBMP office for a certificate (around 160 km).He also demanded a bribe. I approached health officer Dr Komala for help, but there was no response. I paid for cremation and ashes, but refused to pay the bribe and requested Capt Manivannan for help on May 27,” he said.

Manivannan wrote to RR Nagar BBMP Joint Commissioner Nagaraj, seeking immediate action.Nagaraj said a show-cause notice has been served on Naveen. An inquiry found that there was miscommunication between the tahsildar, BBMP office and the citizen, but charges of bribery are being investigated.Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said that no one should pay anything. “There are boards and helpline numbers to register a complaint. The matter is shameful and stern action will be taken,” he said.