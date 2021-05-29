STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police seek help to trace serial bank fraud

According to police, the accused opened accounts in two branches of SBI and in one branch of Canara Bank in Gorakhpur, UP.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

The fraud came to light after SBI officials lodged a complaint in this regard.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka police have sought the cooperation of the public in tracing a fraudster, who has opened accounts in various banks under various names by producing forged documents, and hiding his original identity. DGP, CID, Special Units and Economic Offences, PS Sandhu said the real identity of the accused is not known except for his photographs, which police have collected during the course of investigation. His sole intention was to cheat innocent people.

According to police, the accused opened accounts in two branches of SBI and in one branch of Canara Bank in Gorakhpur, UP. One account is in the name of Vijay, in Padri Bazar Branch of SBI, with his residential address as House #378 and 2/255, Manas Vihar Colony, Gorakhpur Sadar, Gorakhpur.

He opened another account in the Mohaddipur branch of SBI in the name of Sumit Singh and a new address. For a third account, which  he opened at Taramandal branch, he gave his name as Sandeep Jaiswal with another address. City cybercrime police station registered two criminal cases against the fraudster.

