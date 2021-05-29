STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stack it up

Stack it up

Published: 29th May 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Breakfast, lunch or dinner - pancakes are the perfect dish for any time of the day. Here are three types of the dish you can make to satisfy every craving and mood

5-Minute Mini Pancakes

Ingredients

  • Egg - 1
  • Sugar - 3 tbsp
  • Vanilla Essence - 1 tbsp
  • Oil - 2 tbsp
  • Milk - 1/2 cup
  • Flour - 1 cup
  • Baking powder - 1 tsp
  • Salt - 1/4 tsp

METHOD

  • In a bowl add in the egg, sugar and vanilla. Combine the mixture using a whisk until the sugar dissolves.
  • Add in the oil and milk and combine well.
  • Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
  • Fold in the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
  • Pour the pancake batter into a squeeze bottle or use a teaspoon to scoop it out.
  • Heat up a non-stick pan over medium low heat.
  • Now brush a thin layer of butter on your pan and squeeze out mini pancakes.
  • Cook them for a minute on each side until they are golden.
  • Serve it with seasonal fruit, maple syrup or with toppings of your choice and enjoy.

- Sabitha S (@thewhisktaker.in on Instagram)

SCALLION PANCAKES

Ingredients

  • Plain flour - 2 cups plus more for rolling out the pancakes
  • Salt - 1/2 tsp
  • Boiling water - 3/4 - 1 cup
  • Sesame oil - 1 tbsp
  • Thinly cut scallion (green parts) - 1 cup
  • Oil - 1/4 cup For dipping sauce
  • Soy sauce - 1/3 cup
  • Vinegar - 2 tbsp
  • Brown sugar - 1 tbsp
  • Scallion - 1 tbsp
  • Red pepper flakes - 1/2 tsp

METHOD

  • Mix the flour, salt, and ¾ cup of boiling water. Continue kneading till the dough comes together. You might have to add more boiling water, 1 tbsp at a time, until the dough forms.
  • Lightly flour your work surface then turn out the dough. Turn it into a ball, cover with a damp towel, and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  • Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Working with one piece of dough at a time (and keeping the remaining pieces covered with a damp towel), roll it out into a 8-inch circle. Brush it lightly with sesame oil and sprinkle generously with scallions.
  • Roll the dough up into a log then shape it into a coil, tucking the end under the bottom of the coil. Flatten the coil slightly with your hand then roll it out again into a 7-inch circle.
  • Set the pancake aside under the damp cloth and repeat rolling the remaining pieces of dough.
  • Add 1 tbsp oil to a pan over medium-low heat. Once the oil is hot, add one pancake and cook it, turning frequently, until it is golden brown and crispy on both sides, about 5 minutes total.
  • Cut the scallion pancakes into wedges and serve them with the dipping sauce.
  • For the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, scallions and red pepper flakes.

- Anushree and Archana Kanoria (@doughremi_blr on Instagram)

Potato Pancakes with Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

  • Potatoes - 6 medium size
  • Garlic - 6 cloves, minced
  • Spinach - 1 bunch
  • All purpose flour - 3 tbsp
  • Spring onion - 2 tbsp
  • Salt and pepper - as per taste
  • Olive oil - 2 tbsp

For Hollandaise Sauce

  • Egg yolk - 2
  • Lemon - ½
  • Hot sauce - ½ teaspoon
  • Dijon mustard - ½ teaspoon
  • Butter - 5 tbsp

METHOD

  • Grate the potatoes. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Remove excess water by squeezing.
  • Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat and add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds and stir before adding the spinach. Add salt and cook for a few minutes, until wilted, then remove from heat. Set aside.
  • In a bowl, mix the grated potatoes, spinach, flour, spring onions, salt and pepper. Stir together until completely integrated. If you want to add some cheese, now is the time to do it.
  • Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, shape the mixed batter into palm-sized pancakes. Cook until golden on one side, then flip, and cook until golden on the other side.
  • While the pancakes are cooking, you can either poach or fry your eggs.
  • For the sauce: In a blender, add two egg yolks, the juice of half a lemon, half tsp of dijon mustard, half tsp of hot sauce. Blend to combine for 10 seconds. Melt 4-5 tablespoons of butter. While everything is mixing in the blender, slowly add hot butter to the mixture until it forms a creamy sauce.
  • When all of the pancakes are cooked, top with eggs and hollandaise sauce, garnish with green onions. Serve warm.

- Anamika Nambiar (@themindfulwhisker on Instagram)

