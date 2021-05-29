Stack it up

BENGALURU: Breakfast, lunch or dinner - pancakes are the perfect dish for any time of the day. Here are three types of the dish you can make to satisfy every craving and mood
5-Minute Mini Pancakes
Ingredients
- Egg - 1
- Sugar - 3 tbsp
- Vanilla Essence - 1 tbsp
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Milk - 1/2 cup
- Flour - 1 cup
- Baking powder - 1 tsp
- Salt - 1/4 tsp
METHOD
- In a bowl add in the egg, sugar and vanilla. Combine the mixture using a whisk until the sugar dissolves.
- Add in the oil and milk and combine well.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Fold in the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
- Pour the pancake batter into a squeeze bottle or use a teaspoon to scoop it out.
- Heat up a non-stick pan over medium low heat.
- Now brush a thin layer of butter on your pan and squeeze out mini pancakes.
- Cook them for a minute on each side until they are golden.
- Serve it with seasonal fruit, maple syrup or with toppings of your choice and enjoy.
- Sabitha S (@thewhisktaker.in on Instagram)
SCALLION PANCAKES
Ingredients
- Plain flour - 2 cups plus more for rolling out the pancakes
- Salt - 1/2 tsp
- Boiling water - 3/4 - 1 cup
- Sesame oil - 1 tbsp
- Thinly cut scallion (green parts) - 1 cup
- Oil - 1/4 cup For dipping sauce
- Soy sauce - 1/3 cup
- Vinegar - 2 tbsp
- Brown sugar - 1 tbsp
- Scallion - 1 tbsp
- Red pepper flakes - 1/2 tsp
METHOD
- Mix the flour, salt, and ¾ cup of boiling water. Continue kneading till the dough comes together. You might have to add more boiling water, 1 tbsp at a time, until the dough forms.
- Lightly flour your work surface then turn out the dough. Turn it into a ball, cover with a damp towel, and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Working with one piece of dough at a time (and keeping the remaining pieces covered with a damp towel), roll it out into a 8-inch circle. Brush it lightly with sesame oil and sprinkle generously with scallions.
- Roll the dough up into a log then shape it into a coil, tucking the end under the bottom of the coil. Flatten the coil slightly with your hand then roll it out again into a 7-inch circle.
- Set the pancake aside under the damp cloth and repeat rolling the remaining pieces of dough.
- Add 1 tbsp oil to a pan over medium-low heat. Once the oil is hot, add one pancake and cook it, turning frequently, until it is golden brown and crispy on both sides, about 5 minutes total.
- Cut the scallion pancakes into wedges and serve them with the dipping sauce.
- For the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, scallions and red pepper flakes.
- Anushree and Archana Kanoria (@doughremi_blr on Instagram)
Potato Pancakes with Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
- Potatoes - 6 medium size
- Garlic - 6 cloves, minced
- Spinach - 1 bunch
- All purpose flour - 3 tbsp
- Spring onion - 2 tbsp
- Salt and pepper - as per taste
- Olive oil - 2 tbsp
For Hollandaise Sauce
- Egg yolk - 2
- Lemon - ½
- Hot sauce - ½ teaspoon
- Dijon mustard - ½ teaspoon
- Butter - 5 tbsp
METHOD
- Grate the potatoes. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Remove excess water by squeezing.
- Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat and add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds and stir before adding the spinach. Add salt and cook for a few minutes, until wilted, then remove from heat. Set aside.
- In a bowl, mix the grated potatoes, spinach, flour, spring onions, salt and pepper. Stir together until completely integrated. If you want to add some cheese, now is the time to do it.
- Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, shape the mixed batter into palm-sized pancakes. Cook until golden on one side, then flip, and cook until golden on the other side.
- While the pancakes are cooking, you can either poach or fry your eggs.
- For the sauce: In a blender, add two egg yolks, the juice of half a lemon, half tsp of dijon mustard, half tsp of hot sauce. Blend to combine for 10 seconds. Melt 4-5 tablespoons of butter. While everything is mixing in the blender, slowly add hot butter to the mixture until it forms a creamy sauce.
- When all of the pancakes are cooked, top with eggs and hollandaise sauce, garnish with green onions. Serve warm.
- Anamika Nambiar (@themindfulwhisker on Instagram)