After long wait, Electronics City gets PHC, Covid vaccine centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long wait, a temporary primary health centre (PHC) and a vaccination centre were inaugurated in Electronics City on Saturday to help the residents of the industrial area and the surrounding villages.

The facility was inaugurated by MLA Krishnappa and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath. The MLA, along with the DC, met the members of Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) on Saturday and said a permanent PHC will be set up after a suitable land is identified.

Covid-19 vaccination and also testing will be done at the PHC, the MLA said. TNIE on May 14 had carried an article titled ‘With no PHCs even during pandemic, Electronics City a tech hub only for name?’ highlighting the long-pending demand of the residents of the locality.

The residents had pointed out that they were forced to travel to Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Bommanahalli or other far-off places for a health check-up. “It is only half the battle won. The final victory will be when a permanent PHC is set up. We were dependent on Bommanahallli or South Bengaluru for medical help,” said Mani R, a resident.