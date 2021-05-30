STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After long wait, Electronics City gets PHC, Covid vaccine centre

The facility was inaugurated by MLA Krishnappa and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath.

Published: 30th May 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long wait, a temporary primary health centre (PHC) and a vaccination centre were inaugurated in Electronics City on Saturday to help the residents of the industrial area and the surrounding villages.

The facility was inaugurated by MLA Krishnappa and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath. The MLA, along with the DC, met the members of Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) on Saturday and said a permanent PHC will be set up after a suitable land is identified.

Covid-19 vaccination and also testing will be done at the PHC, the MLA said. TNIE on May 14 had carried an article titled ‘With no PHCs even during pandemic, Electronics City a tech hub only for name?’ highlighting the long-pending demand of the residents of the locality.

The residents had pointed out that they were forced to travel to Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Bommanahalli or other far-off places for a health check-up. “It is only half the battle won. The final victory will be when a permanent PHC is set up. We were dependent on Bommanahallli or South Bengaluru for medical help,” said Mani R, a resident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electronics City PHC Covid vaccine
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp