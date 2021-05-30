BJP Karnataka unit to start Covid service in 29k villages Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Sunday, the state unit of the BJP will start work to help Covid-infected people in 58,000 booths across 29,000 villages in the state following all precautionary measures and adhering to Covid-19 protocols. The initiative is being taken up to mark the completion of seven years of the party’s government at the Centre.

More than 25 lakh party workers will take part in the ‘Seva hi Sanghatan’ programme across the state simultaneously. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, N Ravikumar, senior BJP leader and BJP state secretary, said that due to continuous efforts, Covid cases in Karnataka are coming under control. As cases are expected to be more in rural areas, party workers will work in villages. They have already conducted 180 webex meetings so far, he said.

Explaining further, Ravikumar said they are aiming to help over one crore people by distributing groceries for the needy, paying school fees for students so that they can continue their education among other initiatives. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, cabinet ministers and other senior BJP leaders will take part, he said.

On the completion of seven years in government at the Centre, Ravikumar said that ever since Narendra Modi became PM, the image of India has changed across the globe. The government has initiated many pro-farmer measures, encouraged scientists to develop our own vaccine, giving free food grains to more than 80 crore people, and is working on increasing medical facilities across the country, he claimed.