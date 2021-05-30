STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bosch offers to fix ventilators in govt hospitals

Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force Chairman Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said Bosch has come forward to repair ventilators in government hospitals free of cost.

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The company has voluntarily come forward to repair the ventilators through CSR funding as there were complaints that ventilators in many government hospitals were not in working condition, said a statement issued by the Dy- CM's office.

Appreciating the gesture of the company in this crucial situation, the deputy chief minister said they will identify the ventilators that are not in working condition and give them to the company for repairs.

There were complaints about ventilators, including those given under the PM Cares Funds, not used in many hospitals, especially at taluk hospitals, due to shortage of skilled staff.

The government had also earlier directed hospitals that were not using ventilators to hand them over to the Health Department so that they can be put to use in bigger hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa said some ventilators received under the PM Cares Fund had required minor repairs, that has been done and all of them will be used.

Comments

