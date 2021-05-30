Gangrape survivor traced to Kerala, brought back to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ramamurthy Nagar police, who are probing the recent shocking gangrape case, have recorded the survivor’s statement and took her for a medical examination on Saturday. Speaking to TNIE, a police officer said that the survivor was traced to Kerala on Friday and was brought to the city.

Her statement was video-recorded. She will record her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC as part of the investigation. She was taken to a hospital for medical tests after she gave her statement. The four men arrested earlier for allegedly sexually abusing her were also subjected to medical tests, the police officer added.

In her statement, the survivor said that she had come to the city six months ago from Bangladesh and was employed in a beauty parlour. She had also worked in Dubai much earlier. “She told us that she was sexually abused a week ago while the accused claim that it was 10 days ago. We are investigating the case and trying to find out why she left the city without informing anyone about the incident,” the police officer said.