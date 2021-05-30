Karnataka Tourism Society appeals to CM Yediyurappa for aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Tourism Society on Saturday appealed to CM BS Yediyurappa for a rehabilitation package for the stakeholders in the tourism, travel and hospitality sector as they have been affected by the second wave.

“Even as we were trying to recover from the effect of the first wave, the second one has hit us harder. Hence, we are requesting the State Government for a relief package. There has been negative growth of 73 per cent from April-December 2020,” said Society president Syama Raju.

The Society has also submitted a memorandum to Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, Tourism Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Sindhu B Rupesh, Director, Tourism Department.

The members have demanded deferment of property taxes for the year 2021-22 and extension of time till October 31 to pay 50 per cent of the property tax, instead of May 31 as the last date with rebate. They have requested for time till March 31, 2022 to pay the remainder and similarly to extend the time to renew the excise licence fee till June 2021 and December 31, 2021.

They demanded that the government waive electricity bills from April to September 2021 and energy charges be levied on actual consumption only. Since a most staffers have low income, they demanded for onetime direct monetary support and their details to be collected from ESI.