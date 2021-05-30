STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rising fuel prices, less earnings: Double whammy for food delivery agents amid lockdown

Food delivery partners from various platforms came together through an online movement on Saturday, holding placards with their demands, highlighting their plight.

Published: 30th May 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food delivery partners from various platforms came together through an online movement on Saturday, holding placards with their demands, highlighting their plight.

Although food delivery services come under the umbrella of essential services in the state during the lockdown, the United Food Delivery Partners’ Union said the livelihoods of these workers has been affected gravely.

They have had to face a double whammy as their earnings dipped due to the number of orders going down during the lockdown while fuel prices are rising, the union said.

“Previously, I used to start work at 12 pm and end at 10 pm. But now, although I start at 6:45 am, I have to work till 11 pm to meet my targets of 25-26 clients per day,” said Mansoor (name changed), an employee with one of the platforms. He said that a major chunk of his money goes towards fuel expenses.

“Out of Rs 900 earnings per day, Rs 300 goes towards fuel,” he told TNSE, adding that a number of customers in the morning hours are from hospitals and without any safety measures given to the delivery agents, they put themselves and their families at risk.

“The incomes of several employees have shrunk, as have the number of orders, with several IT employees working from home or heading to their hometowns,” union convener Krishna K told TNSE.

Thousands of delivery agents have been working even during the pandemic because of their living conditions, the union added. In the previous lockdown, they had demanded the Centre for a package, yet this sector remained neglected, it said.

Delivery agents’ demands

Covid- 19 relief package

Vaccination for food delivery partners and their family members on priority

Sanitizer, mask and face shields

Better pay-outs and incentive

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food delivery United Food Delivery Partners’ Union COVID lockdown
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp