Rising fuel prices, less earnings: Double whammy for food delivery agents amid lockdown

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food delivery partners from various platforms came together through an online movement on Saturday, holding placards with their demands, highlighting their plight.

Although food delivery services come under the umbrella of essential services in the state during the lockdown, the United Food Delivery Partners’ Union said the livelihoods of these workers has been affected gravely.

They have had to face a double whammy as their earnings dipped due to the number of orders going down during the lockdown while fuel prices are rising, the union said.

“Previously, I used to start work at 12 pm and end at 10 pm. But now, although I start at 6:45 am, I have to work till 11 pm to meet my targets of 25-26 clients per day,” said Mansoor (name changed), an employee with one of the platforms. He said that a major chunk of his money goes towards fuel expenses.

“Out of Rs 900 earnings per day, Rs 300 goes towards fuel,” he told TNSE, adding that a number of customers in the morning hours are from hospitals and without any safety measures given to the delivery agents, they put themselves and their families at risk.

“The incomes of several employees have shrunk, as have the number of orders, with several IT employees working from home or heading to their hometowns,” union convener Krishna K told TNSE.

Thousands of delivery agents have been working even during the pandemic because of their living conditions, the union added. In the previous lockdown, they had demanded the Centre for a package, yet this sector remained neglected, it said.

Delivery agents’ demands

Covid- 19 relief package

Vaccination for food delivery partners and their family members on priority

Sanitizer, mask and face shields

Better pay-outs and incentive