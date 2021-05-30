Self-discipline key to contain Covid spread: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that the decrease in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru was a good sign. The city saw 4,889 new cases on Saturday. Speaking to media persons, Gupta said that self-discipline by citizens was vital to ensure that the cases do not soar once again after the lockdown is lifted.

Addressing the issue of BBMP staffers demanding money for vaccinating priority list category beneficiaries and serving poor quality food in Koramanagala CCC, Gupta said an inquiry will be initiated.

Later in the day, Gupta also held a virtual meeting with members of the apartment federation and inaugurated a vaccination drive. He said apartments, in collaboration with private hospitals, have decided to vaccinate residents and 10,98,000 citizens will get the jab.

He added that in the coming days, vaccination drives will also be conducted in commercial and industrial spaces.