Covid sewa marks 7 years of Modi govt 

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel told TNIE on Sunday that the party had instructed its cadres not to hold ostentatious celebrations, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind.

Published: 31st May 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hands out rations to a pourakarmika in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Muted celebrations marked the completion of seven years in office of the NDA government headed by PM Narendra Modi.

One lakh villages across the nation were chosen for Covid Sewa, which include 10,000 villages in Karnataka. Kateel said these camps will see only a handful of people participating. He said the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and other morchas would hold blood donation camps over a period of three days. He said the celebrations are an opportunity to perform Covid Sewa.

Wherever children are orphaned by Covid, money would be collected and deposited in the children's accounts, and the child will be allowed to use the interest. In Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, the party collected Rs 25 lakh for one child, as a part of Kshema Nidhi, he said.

On Sunday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai joined BDA chairman SR Vishwanath at a celebration in Yelahanka constituency, as Covid Sewa Divas. They identified frontline workers like pourakarmikas, ASHA staffers and other Covid warriors, and presented them with Covid kits. 

