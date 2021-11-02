All you need to know about music awards

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam By

BENGALURU: With the Grammy Awards just round the corner, a lot of independent musicians find themselves wondering what other prestigious awards their music is eligible for. And the answer is — a lot. Nearly every country has its own music award ceremony, which recognises top-performing artists and well-known up-and-comers.

Here are some of the world’s most prestigious awards for musicians that you should know about:

The Polar Prize: This is a Swedish music award, and is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize of the music industry. It is highly selective and gives you two awards every year — one to a classical musician and one to a contemporary musician. It isn’t limited to applicants from Sweden alone; it is open to a number of other countries. So far, 57 of these awards have been given, with Paul McCartney as its first recipient.

Mercury Prize: It is seen as an alternative to the BRIT awards. It gives away one award each year, to the best British or Irish album of the year. If the band has more than 50 per cent of its members from the UK or Ireland, they will be eligible.

Kennedy Center Honours: The Kennedy Center Honours are a US-based ceremony that awards major contributors to the arts. Unlike the Grammy awards, or the Polar and Mercury Prize, this award accepts nominations from the public and honours contributions to music, dance, theatre, and more.

Much like with the Grammys, most other music awards take applications from members of its committee. The best way to approach them is via your distribution platform. Next, members from the board will vote and decide who wins the awards. They include a good prize money and winners have reported a great increase in album sales and growth in publicity.

While we gear up for one of the most exciting moments in the music industry, it’s important for all musicians to remember this: while it is an incredible honour to win or be nominated for these awards, they don’t validate your worth as a musician. Your music can still have a great impact and reach hundreds of thousands of listeners without winning an award.

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)