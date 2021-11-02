STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fashion forward 

Bright colours, bold styles and a twist to traditional outfits... B’lureans are experimentingwith all this  and more this Deepavali 
 

Komal Pandey | Pic: Instagram

BENGALURU: After a stressful year thanks to the pandemic, Bengalureans are now ready to let their hair down this festive season. As Deepavali sets in, youngsters in the city are going all out to look their best. Giving it a non-traditional spin is Madhurima Bhattacharjee, founder of shopmb, a fashion boutique.

“Batik on silks has become an easy option to wear for house parties this season. Another trend is to have a highly effective wardrobe that can be styled and used beyond the festivities. For example, a multi-functional jacket dress set can be worn for a festive dinner and later for brunches and parties. A rani pink silk sheath dress is yet another classy piece that gives people a Breakfast in Tiffany’s feel, but also works really well as festive wear.” 

Bengalureans are giving tradition a twist by styling lehengas and sarees differently. Instagram influencers like Nandini Swaminathan  and Komal Pandey are draping the saree in a non-traditional manner, changing the way the pallu is worn — around the neck or pairing it with jackets — and creating statement pieces. 

Men aren’t shying away from bold colours either, says designer Paresh Lamba of Paresh Lamba Signatures. “Evenings have become more intimate . Comfortable clothing and experimentation with colours is the go-to fashion statement. Now, men are wearing kurtas or short kurtas with trousers and adding a bandi jacket with prints, colour blocks and designs on them,” Lamba says.

Colours like mint green, lemon yellow, fuchsia pink are popular this season. “The brighter the colour, the better it is. However, the brightness of the outfits is broken with subtle coloured tops or bottoms too,” adds Lamba.  

After a quiet 2020, stylist Mithilesh Nyathappa finds that both men and women want to deck out more than ever this time. “Be it draping a saree for women or a dhoti for men, the traditional approach is now taking a backseat. Women have always been experimental but men are doing it more this year. They are open to blending patterns, designs and styles to their Deepavali outfits and are making them Instagram-worthy. Men are going in for accessories such as brooches and pocket squares,” Nyathappa says, adding that gold and copper silks with bright colours like pink and green in pastel shades are a hot favourite. 

No festive occasion is complete without good-looking shoes. Going with the theme of comfortable wear, people are opting for block heels and flats, like that of Fizzy Goblet shoes. Co-owner Laksheeta Govil says, “Bright colours add a dramatic touch to the outfit. Indian textiles in western silhouettes like brocade pantsuits are trending this year. We’re seeing a demand for block heels as they offer a balanced look to any silhouette.”

