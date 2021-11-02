STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KR Puram residents honour their 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Residents and volunteers plant saplings near Bettarahalli lake. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To pay tribute to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, residents of KR Puram have undertaken an afforestation drive to create Puneeth Rajkumar Vana or Appu Vana in the buffer zone of  Bettarahalli lake, spread across 18 acres.

As a part of the exercise, 101 saplings were planted on Monday. “We have the space to plant over 1,000 saplings, but currently, we have set 500 as the target. This afforestation drive will not only increase the green cover of the area, but it is also the best way to remember the late actor,” said Balaji Raghotham Bali, member of Citizen for KR Puram Constituency Group. 

The lake and the buffer zone is under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the saplings were provided by the municipal corporation.  He added that initially the idea was to have a plantation drive around the lake. Later, after the death of the power star, they decided to dedicate the area to him. “Endemic and medicinal species are being planted so that the biodiversity is benefited,” he stated.

Along with the volunteers who were involved in the plantation drive, many morning walkers also jumped on the green wagon. Several activists and conservationists suggested that fans of the late actor can undertake a similar initiative in their areas to honour him.

