Neglected Mallasandra quarry a haven for criminals

BENGALURU: Ever wondered where the stones for Vidhana Soudha came from? The Mallasandra quarry in Dasarahalli zone is not too far, and lies dilapidated and neglected, and of late, has turned into a haven for illegal activities. The quarry was recently in the news when an eight-year-old boy drowned in an unprotected pit while playing with friends. He tried to pull out his slippers and slipped into the deep pit filled with rainwater.

Two government departments, the Public Works Department (PWD) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are not taking responsibility for the quarry’s maintenance. Mallasandra park, maintained by BBMP, is next to the quarry site. “Often, security guards on patrol try to drive away miscreants during the day, but there is no control at night. A security guard is deployed to take care of the park and area outside the quarry, which is under the purview of the PWD,” said a BBMP official. PWD engineers said the area will be looked into.

The quarry is important as the greenish-blue stones used for the interior quadrangle of Vidhana Soudha were procured from Mallasandra quarry. Noted historian Arun Prasad told TNIE that former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah was very particular that the architecture and stones used in the construction of Vidhana Soudha are local. Particularly because a visiting Russian team had commented that the region did not have its own architecture. So it was decided to have a neo-Dravidian form of architecture.

The elements used in the construction of Vidhana Soudha include architecture taken from Mysuru Palace, Bhoga Nandeeshwara temple, besides Chola style. “He had insisted on Indian architecture and design. The granite stones used for the structure were also from quarries surrounding Bengaluru. The grey stones were from Hessaraghatta and Arahalli quarry.

The Magadi porphyry (or Magadi pink) was from Magadi quarry and the Turuvekere mix-black granite was also from local quarries. Unfortunately, all the quarries are in bad condition,” Prasad said. The foundation for Vidhana Soudha was laid on August 13, 1951, by then Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Construction started in 1952 and was completed in 1956, and was executed by the PWD.