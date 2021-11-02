STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth arrested for derogatory post on late Puneeth Rajkumar

The post was circulated on social media, where netizens had tagged the Bengaluru City Police and city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Published: 02nd November 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru city police have arrested a youth who had allegedly posted a derogatory message on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. 

While people of the state were grieving the sudden death of the actor, who died of a massive heart attack on Friday morning, the youth who has a profile by name 'Ritvikks' on Instagram had uploaded a set of posts that were insulting in nature. In the photos the youth uploaded, the accused and his friend were seen holding a beer bottle and the text on the photo hurt the feelings of the people.

The post was circulated on social media, where netizens had tagged the Bengaluru City Police and city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Acting swiftly on the post, the cybercrime police traced the accused and arrested him.

Pant, on Monday night, said "the accused has been arrested and further legal action is being taken".

