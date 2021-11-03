STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

ED attaches assets worth Rs 35 crore to Vikram Investments in Ponzi scheme scam

The attached immovable properties having a value of Rs 34.21 crore are in the form of land, office spaces, and residential flats in various places in Bengaluru

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 35.70 crore to Vikram Investments and other associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the Ponzi investment scheme scam.

The attached immovable properties having a value of Rs 34.21 crore are in the form of land, office spaces, and residential flats in various places in Bengaluru and movable assets are in the form of bank balance and fixed deposits of Rs 1.49 Crore.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR dated March 3., 2018 registered at the Banashankari police station against Raghavendra Srinath and his associates KP Narasimhamurthy, M Prahlada, KC Nagaraj, and Sutram Suresh for cheating the public by luring them to invest in Vikram Investments, promising high returns under the guise of commodity trading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Investments Ponzi investment scheme scam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp