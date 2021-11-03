STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No change in Covid norms, mask up: BBMP chief

Speaking to the media, he said that instead of issuing any new guidelines, the Palike will ensure that people adhere to all the existing norms.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that citizens must strictly follow the guidelines issued for Deepavali by various courts, central and state governments. 

Speaking to the media, he said that instead of issuing any new guidelines, the Palike will ensure that people adhere to all the existing norms. “We are not issuing any new guidelines. But instead, will ensure that people do not break the rules which are already in place. Many think that they are safe because they are doubly vaccinated. But that is not the case. People should still wear a mask, maintain social distance, avoid crowded places and adhere to all Covid-19 norms,” he stated. 

He further said that as cases of the new variant are being reported, people should not let their guards down. Marshals will be deployed at crowded places and markets to implement the guidelines. On the issue of vaccination for kids, Gupta said that inoculation will start only after getting the guidelines from the central and state government. “Discussions are still on with experts about how to administer it,” he added.  Pertaining to the question of non-illumination and ill-maintenance of the newly re-done KR Circle junction, Gupta said that it could be because of technical reasons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp