No change in Covid norms, mask up: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that citizens must strictly follow the guidelines issued for Deepavali by various courts, central and state governments.

Speaking to the media, he said that instead of issuing any new guidelines, the Palike will ensure that people adhere to all the existing norms. “We are not issuing any new guidelines. But instead, will ensure that people do not break the rules which are already in place. Many think that they are safe because they are doubly vaccinated. But that is not the case. People should still wear a mask, maintain social distance, avoid crowded places and adhere to all Covid-19 norms,” he stated.

He further said that as cases of the new variant are being reported, people should not let their guards down. Marshals will be deployed at crowded places and markets to implement the guidelines. On the issue of vaccination for kids, Gupta said that inoculation will start only after getting the guidelines from the central and state government. “Discussions are still on with experts about how to administer it,” he added. Pertaining to the question of non-illumination and ill-maintenance of the newly re-done KR Circle junction, Gupta said that it could be because of technical reasons.