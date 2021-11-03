STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, you can buy chicory-free coffee online

Coffee lovers are in for a treat after the Coffee Board announced on Tuesday that chicory-free, pure coffee will soon be available for purchase online.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coffee lovers are in for a treat after the Coffee Board announced on Tuesday that chicory-free, pure coffee will soon be available for purchase online. As per the Board, they are keen to launch the sale of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged coffee by the end of the year, and are in talks with various online merchant platforms for the same.

Board officials are setting up units in Bengaluru for product packaging, after which, it will be sent to domestic and international buyers. Hiring delivery personnel and packaging staff is in the works, to enable door-to-door supply to customers, and commercial units.

“There is the Board’s land in Nelamangala, which could be utilised as the packaging unit. The Board will sell all the types of GI tagged coffee in a phased manner. The sales will be in 250 grams, 500 grams and one kilogram packing. No instant coffee will be sold by the Board,” remarked K G Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary Coffee Board.

A study on the impact of chicory on health, in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the laboratory under the aegis of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, will be undertaken to increase awareness. 

The decision to sell the coffee online has been well calculated by the Board, since they want to revive coffee sales in the domestic and international market. They also identified rising demand from customers on delivery of chicory-free coffee. The high-quality coffee beans will be taken directly from farmers and a portion of the sales will be given to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee Board chicory-free coffee Online Shopping
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp