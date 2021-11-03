Soon, you can buy chicory-free coffee online

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coffee lovers are in for a treat after the Coffee Board announced on Tuesday that chicory-free, pure coffee will soon be available for purchase online. As per the Board, they are keen to launch the sale of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged coffee by the end of the year, and are in talks with various online merchant platforms for the same.

Board officials are setting up units in Bengaluru for product packaging, after which, it will be sent to domestic and international buyers. Hiring delivery personnel and packaging staff is in the works, to enable door-to-door supply to customers, and commercial units.

“There is the Board’s land in Nelamangala, which could be utilised as the packaging unit. The Board will sell all the types of GI tagged coffee in a phased manner. The sales will be in 250 grams, 500 grams and one kilogram packing. No instant coffee will be sold by the Board,” remarked K G Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary Coffee Board.

A study on the impact of chicory on health, in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the laboratory under the aegis of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, will be undertaken to increase awareness.

The decision to sell the coffee online has been well calculated by the Board, since they want to revive coffee sales in the domestic and international market. They also identified rising demand from customers on delivery of chicory-free coffee. The high-quality coffee beans will be taken directly from farmers and a portion of the sales will be given to them.