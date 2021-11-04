STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 people injured in 62 stone-throwing incidents on trains in Bengaluru division

According to a top cop of the Railway Protection Force, Hebbal-Baiyappanahalli, Yelahanka-Rajanagunte, Yesvantpur-Lottegahalli and outer areas of Krishnarajapuram are the vulnerable spots.

One of the stones thrown at a train recently | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Railway Division has witnessed 62 incidents of stones being hurled on moving trains with 11 passengers suffering injuries in 2021. Despite the arrest of 55 miscreants in these incidents, the reckless behaviour of youth living near railway tracks continues unabated, causing losses to the Railways. 

According to a top cop of the Railway Protection Force, Hebbal-Baiyappanahalli, Yelahanka-Rajanagunte, Yesvantpur-Lottegahalli and outer areas of Krishnarajapuram are the vulnerable spots. “The incidents this year are lesser than the previous year as fewer trains run now,” the cop said. 

Arrested stone pelters revealed that they were doing it for fun without realising  the consequences. “In air-conditioned compartments, the shut glass window panes get damaged, while in non-AC coaches, passengers seated near the window get injured,” said a senior railway official. “The glasses are double-coated in AC compartments. It costs us thousands of rupees to replace each glass,” he added.

Miscreants are booked under different sections of the Railway Act, Section 147 for Trespassing, Section 145 (D) for causing nuisance and Section 153 for endangering passengers. A good number of those involved are children and are sent to juvenile homes. “Most of them are drug addicts and do not even realise they are committing a crime and endangering others. The stone-throwers continue to remain on the tracks and do not attempt to run away too,” the RPF cop said. 

The RPF has tied up with NGOs to visit slums near railway tracks to create awareness. “We carry with us 6 feet by 4 feet pics of the injured individuals, study material, novels and even details on vocation courses to help channelise the energy of these boys,” the cop said. 

