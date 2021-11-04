STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
200 kids ill after drinking dirty water in Yamlur

Residents of apartment complex want builder to address grievances at the earliest

Published: 04th November 2021

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 200 children, including those aged below one year, have taken ill after drinking contaminated water at an apartment complex in Yamlur. The residents of Prestige Kew Gardens apartment complex demanded that the builder -- Prestige Group -- address their grievances immediately.

Resident welfare associations around Bellandur and Varthur lakes said the problem of groundwater contamination is a worry at many apartment complexes in the vicinity. Manish Singh, a resident of Prestige Kew, said the issue first came to light on October 22 when around 100 children and adults fell ill, complaining of bad stomach and uneasiness. By October 23, it increased to 200, and they are all still ailing.

“We get water from tankers and we have four borewells in the complex. We also depend a little on Cauvery water. Since most residents started falling ill, the builder was informed and water samples were collected. The builder did not share the findings initially. After persuasion, they revealed that there was no contamination at source. When we got the samples tested ourselves at private labs, we learned there is a high presence of e-coli and b-coli,” he said.

In all, 300 residents are ill at the complex that has 950 flats. They have stopped using tanker and borewell water, and are purchasing canned water for consumption. Dr Subrata Das, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine & Diabetology, Sakra World Hospital, said they have been seeing cases of stomach upset, vomiting and other health issues over the last 15 days among patients aged 20-50 years and even children.
Prestige Group told the residents on Wednesday that the contamination is because STP water got mixed with drinking water after heavy rain, said Sai Krishnan, another resident.

Yaseen, water management head with Prestige, said the problem started because of the heavy rainfall on October 23. Water samples were tested, and the technical team cleaned the tank and chlorinated the water.
KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasalu and BBMP Mahadevapura Zone health officials said immediate action will be taken. BWSSB Chief Engineer Venkatesh said there is no problem with Cauvery water. It is learnt that water from all sources is being stored in one tank. Samples will be tested and action will be taken, he added.

