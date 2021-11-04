Bengaluru: Murdered youth identified by cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police, investigating the case in which a youth’s body was found in a gunny bag near a Rajakaluve, have finally established the identity of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Tarun M (20), a resident of Murugapillai Street in Bharathi Nagar. His body was found in a gunny bag near a Rajakaluve in D’Souza Nagar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Tuesday morning. The assailants had tied his hands and legs and had also taped his mouth and nose.

“The photos of the deceased were shared with all police stations. We were also gathering information on missing persons. Late on Tuesday night, the identity of the deceased was established as a missing person’s complaint was registered in Bharathi Nagar police station,” the police said.

Tarun’s father Mani, who runs a fruit stall, had filed a complaint stating that Tarun, who helped him in the business, had left home at around 11.30 am on Monday, taking Rs 2,000 from him to buy crackers. “We are gathering information about Tarun’s friends and are trying to figure out whether he had a rivalry with anyone,” the police added.

D’Souza Nagar a locality of fear

There is fear and panic among residents of D’Souza Nagar in Bengaluru West, where an open rajakaluve serves as an easy spot for murderers to dispose of victims’ bodies, BJP National Executive Council member Rashmi D’Souza told TNIE on Wednesday. This follows the discovery of a body in a gunny sack on Tuesday. She said it has become common to dump bodies through an opening to the rajakaluve, which flows like a river here. The sheer brutality of the murders was destroying the peace here, she told Revenue Minister R Ashoka after leading a group of residents to meet him. They requested that a retaining wall be constructed so that the bodies cannot be disposed of here, and also sought better policing. D’Souza said this is the second time a body has been found here in recent times. About 200 residents had signed a letter, seeking that a wall be put up. She also said that chain snatching has become commonplace at the underpass in D’Souza Nagar and better lighting was necessary to eradicate fear in people.