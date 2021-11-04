Festive guide to fitness 

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While we are splurging on traditional delicacies and gifts, it can be tempting to neglect our diet and exercise routines. Even the most dedicated health enthusiasts may find it challenging to engage in physical activity due to shorter daylight hours, Zoom parties, intimate gatherings, and an abundance of goodies lying around the house.

We all deserve to take time off to unwind and indulge in our favourite treats during the holiday season, especially after the year we’ve had. However, it’s important not to overindulge. All of these factors contribute to the accumulation of toxins, or impurities, in our bodies. Toxins accumulate throughout the body if left unchecked, clogging systems, channels, and ducts and weakening the immune and energy systems. We’re especially vulnerable to AMA formation during the holidays because we tend to abandon our regular routines and diets.

Tips to prevent weight gain:

Drink plenty of water: It’s a good idea to stay hydrated before and during the holiday season by drinking at least 10-12 glasses of water each day. It promotes healthy skin, lowers blood pressure, aids in the reduction of unsaturated fat in the body, and prevents dehydration and dryness. Moderation is essential: While our intimate gatherings will be extra special this year, practice temperance to avoid causing a systemic shock. Limit your consumption of high-calorie beverages, mainly carbonated, packed drinks and alcohol, as these can cause dehydration and exhaustion. Practice mindful eating: Pay attention to your body. Try to eat more wholesome, nutritious meals, including lean protein, a small amount of healthy fat, and fibre-rich carbohydrates. Always eat in smaller portions. Pre-plan workouts: Although hectic, holidays are no excuse to stop working out. It is critical to burning off the consumed calories to keep our weight from skyrocketing. Maintain a fitness routine and exercise as often as possible. If short on time, go for a walk or take the stairs. Begin with simple exercises like jumping jacks, spot jogging, twisting, neck rotations, toe touches, and so on. Bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges, etc. are also beneficial for shaping, toning, and strengthening. To get those toned abs, do exercises like planks, crunches, reverse crunches, etc. Don’t let the holidays and festivities get in the way of your goals. Cleanse your system: Start the day with a squeeze of lemon in a glass of lukewarm water with a teaspoon of honey to flush toxins from the body, cleanse your system, speed up fat burning and healthy glowing skin. Green tea is another antioxidant-rich beverage that aids in detoxification. Plenty of water or fresh fruit/vegetable juices also help. Maintain a routine: Try sticking to a consistent eating schedule and mealtimes. Eat three times a day, roughly at the same time, to avoid disrupting and weakening digestion. For snacking, have something fresh and light like fruits. Also, try to adhere to a sleeping and waking schedule. This will maintain the balance of our nervous and immune systems.

If you’re planning a family gathering, make sure everyone has had their Covid-19 immunisation and is wearing a mask, and routinely washing hands with soap. During the puja, remember to ventilate your home by opening all the windows.

To reduce the risk of airborne illnesses, let’s stay away from crowded setups with close contact with other people. Deepavali is a festival that we all look forward to celebrating, and it should be no different for people who have asthma. A safe and enjoyable Deepavali can be achieved by taking the appropriate precautions to reduce triggers.

(The writer is consultant internal medicine specialist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)