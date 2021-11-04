Keep your eyes safe this Deepavali 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deepavali is a festival of lights. Let’s not make it dark by sustaining injuries to the eye while bursting crackers. Almost 45 per cent of the ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which the cracker injuries constitute 10 per cent of them.

According to Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman & medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, there has been an increased incidence of eye injuries due to crackers in the past few years, mainly because of the negligence of the parents and the failure to follow the protocols while bursting crackers. The injuries referred to their hospital range from minimal injuries like corneal abrasions, lid injuries to major ones like traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage and globe rupture.

Due to the pandemic, a fewer number of firecracker injuries were expected this year, but unfortunately, the hospital came across at least 10 cases in the past two days, ranging from minor corneal abrasions, superficial punctate erosions, and lid injuries to the major sight-threatening vitreous haemorrhage and optic nerve head avulsions. Some of these cases required surgical interventions as well.

Most of the firecracker injuries are found to occur among youngsters, who indulge the most in bursting crackers, without following safety norms. It is unfortunate that innocent pedestrians are also affected due to the negligence of such groups.

Ocular injuries in this age group result, not only in physical disability, but also affect the victims psychologically, leading to personality disorders. A seven-year-old boy, who had sustained a cracker injury to both eyes involving face and brow, suffered corneal abrasions with coagulative membrane and soot particles covering the eye. This led to decreased vision in both his eyes. There was also charring of eyelashes and brow hair along with superficial burns in the skin surrounding the eye. This is just one example of what cracker injuries can do to your eye and its sight.

Experts say that the rocket injuries are the worst, since they rupture the eyeballs and are very difficult to salvage. Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it. Despite sophisticated surgical techniques available to tackle such serious injuries, doctors can salvage vision only in a small percentage of the cases because of the severe damage caused. Precaution is the best way to save sight and prevention is the most effective treatment for eye injuries.

DOs & DON’Ts while bursting crackers

DO’s

Burst crackers in an open space (preferably open ground or field)

Burst crackers under the supervision of elders

Go for the best quality crackers

Wear protective footwear

Use the long lighting wand for lighting crackers, so that distance is maintained

Have adequate security measures nearby, like water, sand, and if possible, a fire extinguisher

Return to a safe distance after lighting the crackers

Wear cotton clothes while bursting crackers

Contact the nearest eye specialist immediately—in case of emergencies

Don’ts

Wear loose clothes

Hold the crackers in your hand and light them

Attempt to relight a cracker that was already lit

Burst crackers near vehicles or any other inflammable articles