STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Prominent artistes come forward to support students

Writer Vivek Shanbhag and musician MD Pallavi are lending their time to an audiobook initiative which brings alive some fine Kannada stories

Published: 04th November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Shanbhag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keli Katheya started its journey in 2014 to bring alive some of Kannada’s finest short stories into an audio format. It’s  a unique collaboration between the Kannada literature and film industry as artistes from these background have lend their voices. 

All the proceeds generated from the audiobook are being used to support the education of girls who study in government schools in the border areas of Karnataka. From the profits of the first edition, nine girls were supported with a one-time scholarship fee. Now, with the profits of its second edition, ‘Keli Katheya’ has awarded another one-time scholarship fee to 16 girls in the border district of Athani.

All these girls have scored 125/125 in Kannada. “We have received so much support from writers and cinema and music. Even the audience enthusiastically supported our cause, which has led us this far,” says Mukund Setlur  from the ‘Keli Katheya’ team.

Vivek Shanbhag, author, says, “Supporting education of girls from border districts is a noble cause which will go a long way in nurturing Kannada language and culture. I was moved by the genuine concern and dedication of the Keli Katheya team.”

Adding to it, musician MD Pallavi says, “I am very happy to be associated with Keli Katheya for the past two editions. The stories are well produced and the profits go towards educating girls studying in government schools.”  To listen to samples stories of Keli Katheya, log on to kelikatheya.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp