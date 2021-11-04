Rs 70 crore found on civil contractor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some big-ticket contractors engaged in civil construction and irrigation projects in Karnataka are under the Income Tax Department scanner for alleged tax violations. In October alone, I-T sleuths reportedly unearthed huge tax violations running into crores of rupees by these entities.

Last week, the tax authorities detected unaccounted income of more than Rs 70 crore from one of the leading groups of Karnataka, engaged in construction of roads and irrigation projects. This followed search and seizure operations on October 28 at various premises in North Karnataka.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, the search operation revealed that “this group has been suppressing its profits by booking bogus expenses in purchase of materials, labour expenses and payment to subcontractors. Various incriminating documents including digital evidence indicating non-genuine claim of such expenses have been found and seized”.

“Analysis of the seized documents shows that unaccounted cash has been received by the key group person from such vendors/ suppliers of materials. It was also found that their own relatives/friends/employees were used as conduits in the name of subcontractors who neither executed any work nor did they have the capability/capacity to execute the work. The assessee group has been generating unaccounted cash from these transactions,” added the ministry.