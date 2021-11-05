STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-day music festival starts from today

The Pyramid Music Academy is organising a four-day annual music festival at the Pyramid Valley International on Kanakapura Road from Friday.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Pyramid Music Academy is organising a four-day annual music festival at the Pyramid Valley International on Kanakapura Road from Friday. Eight hours of music and meditation every day will be the attraction of the fest, which will start with music meditation, followed by concerts by renowned musicians Kalaimamani Parur MA Krishna Swamy, Prof TS Satyavathi, Karnataka Kalasri Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, Vidwan Vinay Sharva, Kanchana Sisters Vidushi Shri Ranjani and Vidushi Shruthi Ranjani, Pandith Siddarth Belmannu, Pandith Vipul Riki, Pandith Qusai, and others. ENS

