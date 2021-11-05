Keep your pets calm with Bach therapy, music amidst crackers noise

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there are chances that pets may respond negatively to bursting of crackers during Deepavali, canine behaviourist and Bach therapist Pooja Advani suggests various ways to keep them calm. One of them is Bach therapy, which she explains is an alternative form similar to homeopathy, and made from the extracts or essence of 38 flowers which is used for healing purposes. The mix is orally consumed.

Pooja pointed out that a number of incidents of animal cruelty continue even today where crackers are seen tied to dogs’ tails or groin area, thereby causing burns. In such cases, there is a need for onlookers to get in touch with rescuers who are on the lookout for such incidents during Deepavali time.

“Motorists need to look around when driving since a lot of animals will be found running and end up in accidents. Give them shelter, food and water because they’re running to save their lives. They need to be calmed. Get help from a helpline in case of injured animals. We need to understand that the planet belongs to them too,” she added.

Here’s What You Can For Traumatised Pet Dogs, Cats