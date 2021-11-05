STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep your pets calm with Bach therapy, music amidst crackers noise

Published: 05th November 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there are chances that pets may respond negatively to bursting of crackers during Deepavali, canine behaviourist and Bach therapist Pooja Advani suggests various ways to keep them calm. One of them is Bach therapy, which she explains is an alternative form similar to homeopathy, and made from the extracts or essence of 38 flowers which is used for healing purposes. The mix is orally consumed.

Pooja pointed out that a number of incidents of animal cruelty continue even today where crackers are seen tied to dogs’ tails or groin area, thereby causing burns. In such cases, there is a need for onlookers to get in touch with rescuers who are on the lookout for such incidents during Deepavali time. 

“Motorists need to look around when driving since a lot of animals will be found running and end up in accidents. Give them shelter, food and water because they’re running to save their lives. They need to be calmed. Get help from a helpline in case of injured animals. We need to understand that the planet belongs to them too,” she added.

Here’s What You Can For Traumatised Pet Dogs, Cats 

  1.  Music: Play soft, soothing music to calm them down, so that the cracker noise drowns out. The music can be at normal conversational volume or a background score
  2.  3roma: Have lavender candle burning or use a diffuser; lavender is the most preferred and safest and has calming properties on humans and animals and is the safest of essential oils. But don’t apply on pets.
  3.  Earmuffs: Although most of these come in bigger sizes, they might not fit cats. But dogs can wear muffs that look like monkey caps. 
  4.  Name tags: Make sure to have a pet tag with your name and contact details, and the pets name on the collar at all times so that if the pet runs away due to fright, people know whom to contact when they are found. 
  5.  Positive reinforcement: Touch them and tell them it is ok. Give them the love and comfort they need. Unlike behaviour training, where you praise them for responding right, here, positive reinforcement means to tell them that they are safe and you are here to protect them. You voice has to be gentle -- reassuring and comforting. It’s not the words but the tone of voice that they pick up. Dogs and cats are sentient beings and work with energy, so you need to come out as comforting, Pooja Advani advises. 
