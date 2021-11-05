Trains on Kolar route to resume, cover KIA Halt station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief to residents of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bangarpet and Channapatna, the Railway Board has okayed the re-introduction of eight DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) trains at these railway stations, beginning November 8. The KIA Halt station, too, will be covered by four trains.

Bengaluru Divisonal Railway Manager Shyam Singh told TNIE that these trains were stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown for nearly 18 months, and are being run again. The following DEMUS (8-car ones) will be operated six days a week, except Sunday, with the relaunch date in brackets: Bengaluru Cantonment-Kolar (Train no. 06381, Nov 8); Kolar-Cantt (No. 06382, Nov 10); Channapatna-Kolar (No. 06383, Nov 11); Kolar-Channapatna (No. 06384, Nov 11); Bangarpet-Kolar (No. 06385, Nov 10); Kolar-Bangarpet (No.06386, Nov 10), KSR-Kolar (No. 06387, Nov 11) and Kolar-Cantt (No. 06388, Nov 11). Trains running between Kolar and Bangarpet as well as Kolar and Bengaluru will have a stoppage at the KIA Halt station.

S Yogendra, rail activist and member, Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, said, “There was a strong demand from the public to relaunch trains on the Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur-Kolar line and it will offer commuters much relief.”