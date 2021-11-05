STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Trains on Kolar route to resume, cover KIA Halt station

Bengaluru Divisonal Railway Manager Shyam Singh told TNIE that these trains were stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown for nearly 18 months, and are being run again.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief to residents of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bangarpet and Channapatna, the Railway Board has okayed the re-introduction of eight DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) trains at these railway stations, beginning November 8. The KIA Halt station, too, will be covered by four trains.

Bengaluru Divisonal Railway Manager Shyam Singh told TNIE that these trains were stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown for nearly 18 months, and are being run again. The following DEMUS (8-car ones) will be operated six days a week, except Sunday, with the relaunch date in brackets: Bengaluru Cantonment-Kolar (Train no. 06381, Nov 8); Kolar-Cantt (No. 06382, Nov 10); Channapatna-Kolar (No. 06383, Nov 11); Kolar-Channapatna (No. 06384, Nov 11); Bangarpet-Kolar (No. 06385, Nov 10); Kolar-Bangarpet (No.06386, Nov 10), KSR-Kolar (No. 06387, Nov 11) and Kolar-Cantt (No. 06388, Nov 11). Trains running between Kolar and Bangarpet as well as Kolar and Bengaluru will have a stoppage at the KIA Halt station.

S Yogendra, rail activist and member, Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, said, “There was a strong demand from the public to relaunch trains on the Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur-Kolar line and it will offer commuters much relief.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIA Halt station Kolar route
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp