Home Cities Bengaluru

224 fresh Covid cases take Karnataka's caseload to 29,89,713

Published: 07th November 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Kempegowda bus station on Saturday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday reported 224 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107, respectively, the health department stated in its bulletin. Also, 317 people were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 29,43,487. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of Covid cases with 148 fresh infections, there were zero deaths. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada reported 15 cases, followed by 10 in Udupi and nine in Mysuru.   

