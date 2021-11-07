STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Anganwadis, playschools to reopen from November 8 in Bengaluru

The BBMP said physical classes will restart in the areas with less than 2 per cent Test Positivity Rate.  

Published: 07th November 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi centre

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With COVID-19 cases continuing on a downward trend in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has permitted Anganwadis and playschools to reopen from November 8. 

Issuing an advisory on Saturday, the BBMP said physical classes will restart in the areas with less than 2 per cent Test Positivity Rate.  

As per recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, the civic body took the decision to reopen schools within its limits with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The order added, "All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children's parents."

The schools will resume for two hours -10 am to 12 pm. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," the order stated.

The Karnataka government had resumed physical classes for Standard 1 to 5 from October 25. While for classes 6 to 8 the schools reopened from September 6 and for 9 to 12 students physical classes commenced from August 23. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Anganwadis coronavirus Test Positivity Rate
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp