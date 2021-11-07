Anganwadis, playschools to reopen from November 8 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With COVID-19 cases continuing on a downward trend in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has permitted Anganwadis and playschools to reopen from November 8.

Issuing an advisory on Saturday, the BBMP said physical classes will restart in the areas with less than 2 per cent Test Positivity Rate.

As per recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, the civic body took the decision to reopen schools within its limits with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The order added, "All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children's parents."

The schools will resume for two hours -10 am to 12 pm. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," the order stated.

The Karnataka government had resumed physical classes for Standard 1 to 5 from October 25. While for classes 6 to 8 the schools reopened from September 6 and for 9 to 12 students physical classes commenced from August 23.