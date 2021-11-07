STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP elections: Draft voter list on Monday

Published: 07th November 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the final date for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections are yet to be announced, the authorities on Saturday said that the draft voter list will be published on November 8. The voters can then check their names on the Voter helpline mobile application or the online portal and make any changes or additions, if need be. 

Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and  Special Commissioner (Administration) Dayanand P announced that if there are any mistakes or changes to be made in the existing voters’ list such as name, gender, father’s name, address, the voter will need to submit Form 8 and get it corrected. 

The civic body has organised special registration drives, beginning this Sunday for a month between 10 am and 5 pm at the voter registration offices, ward help centers and polling booths. 

Ways to check the voter names

Online portal: www.nvsp.in

Helpline: 1950

Mobile App: Voter Helpline App

