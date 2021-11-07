STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Autorickshaw’s EMI goes for gold, man murders wife

A 34-year-old domestic help was killed by her husband at their house in Siddapura. The deceased has been identified as Nazia, a resident of KM Colony.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old domestic help was killed by her husband at their house in Siddapura. 
The deceased has been identified as Nazia, a resident of KM Colony. Her husband Shaik Farooq, an auto driver, has already been arrested. 

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Thursday evening, when Farooq returned from work and asked Nazia for the Rs 6,500 cash, which he had kept aside to pay his rickshaw’s EMI. When Nazia didn’t answer him properly, he started hitting her. She later told him that she spent the money to buy jewels. 

Enraged, Shaik hit her with a blunt weapon. The neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she succumbed on Friday. Based on a complaint by the parents of the victim, Siddapura police arrested Farooq and further investigations are on.

