Bengaluru: Couple, 4-year-old son trapped in lift for 30 minutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple and their four-year-old son had a harrowing experience lasting 30 minutes, when they got trapped in a lift at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute in Shivajinagar, owing to a technical snag, on Saturday. After a full half-hour, they were rescued by Fire and Emergency personnel.

Speaking to TNSE, Hemanth Kumar K, District Fire Officer (South), said that around 12.45 pm, the control room received an alert about a family being stuck in the lift for about 30 minutes.

Mohammed Rafi, his wife Asma, and their son, Mohammed Thajin were at the hospital for the latter’s treatment. They waited for a lift operator, but reportedly there was none available at that time. Hence, they got in alone and were about to reach the third floor, when the lift broke down and stopped on the second floor.