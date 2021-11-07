STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Domestic help murdered by paramour

A 31-year-old woman was strangled to death by her paramour at her house at Pattegarapalya in Vijaynagar on Saturday.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gayathri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old woman was strangled to death by her paramour at her house at Pattegarapalya in Vijaynagar on Saturday. The accused walked in to the police station and confessed to the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Gayathri, who was working as a domestic help, and she lived alone after separating from her husband. A senior police officer said that Gayatri was in relationship with Manju Prasad, an auto driver. The duo used to fight frequently over trivial issues for the last few days.

On Saturday afternoon, Prasad arrived and asked her to leave the house, but she refused. In a fit of rage, he strangled her with her dupatta. He then walked to the police station and surrendered. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru murder
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp