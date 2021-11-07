Bengaluru: Domestic help murdered by paramour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old woman was strangled to death by her paramour at her house at Pattegarapalya in Vijaynagar on Saturday. The accused walked in to the police station and confessed to the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Gayathri, who was working as a domestic help, and she lived alone after separating from her husband. A senior police officer said that Gayatri was in relationship with Manju Prasad, an auto driver. The duo used to fight frequently over trivial issues for the last few days.

On Saturday afternoon, Prasad arrived and asked her to leave the house, but she refused. In a fit of rage, he strangled her with her dupatta. He then walked to the police station and surrendered. Further investigations are on.