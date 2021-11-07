STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru shows support for Amaravati farmers

Members of Bangalore TDP Forum (BTF) extended solidarity to the ongoing Amaravati farmers’ protest on Saturday. BTF made a Rs. 1 lakh donation has been made to the movement as well.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Bangalore TDP Forum (BTF) extended solidarity to the ongoing Amaravati farmers’ protest on Saturday. BTF made a Rs. 1 lakh donation has been made to the movement as well. Andhra Pradesh protesters, also consisting of women and elderly farmers have undertaken a 45-day Maha Padyatra (march) called ‘Nyayasthanam To Devasthanam, from Thullur, Guntur, starting last week, and will reach Tirupati by December 17.

The Amaravati farmer’s protests have been going on since late 2019, against the government’s decision to have three capitals. Many farmers had given up their land to contribute to the building of Amaravati, the capital city. However, its development was halted by the change in government. “The farmers should be supported, they’ve been betrayed by the government after they’ve given their land for the development of their state,” said Rajesh Maddineni, secretary, BTF. 

