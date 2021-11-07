Creating art, pinch by pinch

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: With his creativity, deft fingers and mastery over a very ancient art tradition, Pujari Akshay Jalihal sprinkles magic!

The 28-year-old resident of Bengaluru’s Chandapur has stormed an art bastion, traditionally helmed by women artists – rangoli! While the typical, yet popular, floral and geometric designs are familiar, especially outside houses, Jalihal has gained proficiency in creating eye-catching rangolis on varied themes and personalities. Recently, he was in the limelight for his creation, depicting the state’s tourist attractions on Kannada Rajyotsava Day at Dr BR Ambedkar Metro station, and another on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Studios, which he put together after receiving a call from the Chief Minister’s Office.

But it hasn’t been a bed of roses for Jalihal. On his way towards excellence, he faced taunts and shocked looks for venturing into a ‘woman-dominated’ creative field. But that did not deter him. Meanwhile, Jalihal completed his education from Poorna Pragnya Vidhya Peeta and Vasudeva Gurukula. He also pursued MA in Sanskrit with Alankara Shastra and Tantrasaara Aagama as specialisation and a Diploma in Fine Arts.

Filled with a missionary zeal to provide this art form its rightful place, Jalihal tells TNSE that rangoli deserves to be elevated to the status accorded to paintings. “Painters are valued highly and their paintings sell for crores. Rangoli is an ancient Indian art form and finds mention in the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It is a part of our great Indian tradition. Yet, why are we not valuing it enough,” he asks.

This passion has won him laurels. During former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s birthday last year, Jalihal was invited to draw a rangoli of him. When Neeraj Chopra clinched an Olympic gold in Tokyo, his rangoli at Vega City Mall on Bannerghatta Road was a big draw. So was the one he drew at Inox Film City when Dabangg3 was released. A few years ago, Jalihal visited Singapore on Gandhi Jayanti Day, October 2, to draw a rangoli of the Mahatma at a school.

While his regular occupation as a priest involves performing pujas at people’s homes, rangoli continues to be his hobby. “Whenever I propose the idea of a rangoli even now, people initially assume I would bring women to make it. They are often surprised that I do it myself.” The pandit also runs workshops to teach rangoli, with many of his students being male.

When it comes to important portraits, he prefers to go it alone. His father, an Ayurvedic doctor -- J Ravindra, offers some help. “There are times when we are asked to make numerous ordinary rangolis at one place. I take my trained students with me on such occasions,” he says.

A serious craft

The patterns and colouring require a lot of patience and time, he says. “It takes around eight hours, but can sometimes stretch up to two days to complete a piece, with breaks taken only for food and sleep,” he adds.

So how remunerative is it? Can anyone pursue this as a career? “I have earned sums ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1 lakh, if numerous rangolis were needed to be made at one venue,” he says.

The expenses incurred are also high. “The powder I use is pure and of high quality, made out of shells. I add pigments to get different colours. My drawings are made on plywood boards, which are coloured later,” he explains.

Rangoli has indeed come of age, transcending into a serious art form with its own set of technical aspects. Jalihal explains that there there are two kinds of rangolis – Realistic and Hyper-realistic. “In realistic, I look at something and draw it. The other one is detailed and captures everything about an image and is akin to a photograph captured on a DSLR camera,” he says. Any kind it may be, this young artist is breathing fresh life and adding new shades into the old-world rangoli.

Call for International Rangoli Day

Jalihal dreams of a time when there would be an official ‘International Rangoli Day’.“We have specific days for everything. So why can’t we have one for Rangoli? It would popularise the art the world over. I keep speaking about it whenever I meet someone so that it becomes a reality someday,” he says, adding that the feeling one derives by creating rangoli is similar to what yoga offers.

Self-taught perfection

Jalihal can never forget the first rangoli he drew as a child at the Vidyapeetha where he studied. “I drew one without telling anyone and my seniors said it was not good and wiped it away completely. That really hurt me. I silently observed rangolis regularly drawn there, practised and learnt everything on my own, before I completed my studies. Now, my work receives so much appreciation,” he expresses.

