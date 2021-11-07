Over 50 sustain eye injuries from crackers in Bengaluru

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 50 people, mostly children, sustained different types of eye-related injuries during Deepavali over the last three days. Twenty-four cases were reported at the state-run Minto Eye Hospital, a majority of whom were children aged between 6 and 14.

While Narayana Nethralaya saw 23 cases involving children, Kamakshi Eye Hospital reported several cases who were treated as outpatients. In at least two cases, the injuries are grievous with a possibility of partial vision loss, said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director, Minto Hospital.

Five-year-old Harmain’s father, a cycle shop owner, said, “We don’t burst crackers. Unfortunately, my son was holding a spent ‘bhoochakra’ that was on the road. It exploded.” Doctors said there has been a traumatic anterior uveitis and corneal epidefect secondary to cracker injury. “The injury is a bit severe and needs follow-up to see if there is partial vision loss in his left eye,” Dr Sujatha said.

In another case, 70-year-old Bhagyamma from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, who was a bystander, was injured when a cracker hit her eye. She has been admitted for left eye lens extraction. The hospital has reserved 100 beds for firecracker injuries. Most patients were treated as outpatients and they refused admission. Minto Hospital is working full strength till November 7 to handle cracker-related injuries.