STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 50 sustain eye injuries from crackers in Bengaluru

Over 50 people, mostly children, sustained different types of eye-related injuries during Deepavali over the last three days.  

Published: 07th November 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 50 people, mostly children, sustained different types of eye-related injuries during Deepavali over the last three days.  Twenty-four cases were reported at the state-run Minto Eye Hospital, a majority of whom were children aged between 6 and 14.

While Narayana Nethralaya saw 23 cases involving children, Kamakshi Eye Hospital reported several cases who were treated as outpatients. In at least two cases, the injuries are grievous with a possibility of partial vision loss, said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director, Minto Hospital.

Five-year-old Harmain’s father, a cycle shop owner, said, “We don’t burst crackers. Unfortunately, my son was holding a spent ‘bhoochakra’ that was on the road. It exploded.” Doctors said there has been a traumatic anterior uveitis and corneal epidefect secondary to cracker injury. “The injury is a bit severe and needs follow-up to see if there is partial vision loss in his left eye,” Dr Sujatha said.

In another case, 70-year-old Bhagyamma from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, who was a bystander, was injured when a cracker hit her eye. She has been admitted for left eye lens extraction. The hospital has reserved 100 beds for firecracker injuries. Most patients were treated as outpatients and they refused admission. Minto Hospital is working full strength till November 7 to handle cracker-related injuries.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru firecrackers
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp